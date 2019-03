Authorities in Mississippi County were in pursuit of a man driving a Maroon Sonata.

They were headed in the direction of Sikeston.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was brought into assist in the chase on Highway 57.

Speeds were higher than 100 miles per hour in the chase.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety was notified, and the crews ended up in a foot chase on Adams Street.

The suspect was caught and taken into custody.