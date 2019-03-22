Friday, March 22nd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A 13-year-old driver led deputies on a wild police chase in northern Idaho that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to pull over an SUV that failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 54 near Athol early Monday morning.

Police say the driver, who had several other teens in the car with him, accelerated to 80 mph once the overhead police lights were turned on. The vehicle then headed south on Clagstone Road and reached speeds of 100 mph.

Police say the driver eventually pulled over after a parent of one of the teens called and told them to pull over. The driver was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Juvenile Detention Facility and was charged with felony eluding and reckless driving.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A man was arrested for attempted murder after a stolen car slammed into a 24-hour gym in La Mirada, California early Tuesday morning, and authorities are investigating the possibility that the crash was intentional due to a grievance held by the former member.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle smashed through glass at the front entrance of a Crunch Fitness at about 2:00 a.m. The gym was open at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Surveillance video shows an employee running to safety a split-second before the Honda sedan comes barreling into the building and smashes the front counter. Deputies found the driver in his own vehicle about two miles from the scene and took him into custody.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Sergio Reyes. One employee said Reyes had been a member of the gym for about three weeks before his membership was canceled due to his alleged stalking and harassment of female members. Reyes had threatened to fight gym staff after the cancellation and was upset while awaiting a $70 reimbursement.

OR HOW ABOUT……

This is something you don’t see at a Wawa convenience store everyday: an allegedly irate woman wielding a four-pronged tire iron. As 6ABC in Philly reports, it happened earlier this month at a Wawa in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Police tell the news station that 51-year-old suspect Aretha Robinson allegedly grabbed the tire iron as a weapon as the result of a parking space dispute with another woman at the store.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood told 6ABC, “The victim got into the parking spot before the defendant did. It all went downhill from there.” Police say Robinson used the tire iron to attack a 41-year-old female who entered the store after parking her car, with Robinson following after her.

Robinson allegedly hit the woman on the he right side of her head using the four-pronged tire iron. The video shows Robinson with the tire iron in her hands as she finally gives it over to arriving officers, just before they arrest her.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A pair of creeps were arrested Wednesday in a “spy camera” scheme that recorded 1,600 hotel guests across South Korea — and livestreamed the footage to online subscribers.

The suspects nabbed in the disturbing scheme are accused of hiding mini cameras in TV sets, wall sockets, and hairdryer holders in dozens of rooms at thirty hotels located in ten South Korean cities between Nov. 24th and March 2nd.

Footage of the hotel guests was broadcast on a website with 4,099 members, 97 of whom paid a monthly $44.95 fee — netting the group over $6,000. Two people who helped set up the spy cams were charged but not detained, said the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

There was no indication that the hotels, who were not named, were involved in the scheme. If convicted, the suspects could face up to five years in prison and tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

