Southwest MO Rep says teachers, administrators have bullied him online about retirement bill

The state House has given initial approval to a bill that would require Missouri public schools to teach students about appropriate online behavior. During floor debate about Representative Elaine Gannon’s proposal, Nixa State Representative Jered Taylor says the measure should also apply to teachers because educators and school administrators have bullied him online about a completely different bill he’s sponsoring.

He says they’ve responded negatively to his proposed changes that would let public school retirement members choose two different benefit plans.