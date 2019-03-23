Trading Post – March 23

Firewood

Kitchen Cabinets

Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

‘92 Ford Mustang – ph #: 332-8049

————-

Lawn mower – $20

Air conditioning window unit – $75 – ph #: 573-587-0927

————-

John Deere 9 ft. sickle-bar mower – $1,500 – ph #: 573-225-0525

————-

New garden tiller – $200

Briggs & Stratton lawn mower – $55 – ph #: 837-9005

————-

Zonta Club flea market – 300 N. Ellis St. – Cape

————-

4 drawer filing cabinet

Radio Flyer wagon

Desk

Various hand tools – ph # 573-513-5505

————-

‘95 Nissan pickup – $1,500

‘99 Toyota – $1,500

Farm-fresh eggs – $1.50/dozen – ph #: 517-8487

————-

M&P Shield 9mm pistol – $325 – ph #: 987-7755

————-

Buying:  Two-lamp fluorescent lighting fixture – ph #: 573-579-9375

————-

‘08 Chrysler PT Cruiser – $2,400 – ph #: 573-238-5755

————-

Buying: Karaoke machine

Buying: Parking meter – ph #: 620-3572

————-

Buying: 4 ft. high chain link fencing

Buying: Guitar – ph #: 380-4100

————-

Bulletin boards – various sizes

Craftsman riding mower parts

Hoover vacuum sweeper – $25 – ph #: 573-225-1870

————-

Phillips light bulbs – 65 watt floodlights

Drawer/cabinet handles – ph #: 573-450-8190

————-

Walnut slab lumber – $300/slab – ph #: 573-450-5312

————-

AKC registered Alaskan Malamute puppies – female

Buying:  Vintage Pocket Watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

