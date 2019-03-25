Monday, March 25th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly shoved a woman when she wouldn’t let him in the house to eat egg rolls. According to the offense report from the Milton Police Department, the victim stated 44-year-old Keith Johnson was drunk and she told him to she did not want him in her home.

The report says Johnson kept ringing the doorbell even after she told him she wasn’t letting him in. The report then says Johnson wanted to come in and eat egg rolls that were in the house, so the woman told him she would bring them out to him.

That’s when he allegedly shoved her inside the door. The victim told him he needed to leave, but she would leave the egg rolls by the car. Johnson allegedly admitted to pushing the victim, but did state that she also had slapped him.

Johnson was arrested and charged with battery. He was taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail and is being held on a $500 bond.

After an Ohio man was sentenced to decades in prison earlier this month, he lashed out in court — and the judge was not pleased. 32-year-old Manson Bryant appeared in Lake County Common Pleas Court in Painesville on March 1st. He was charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping in July 2018 following an alleged home invasion.

Bryant, after expressing remorse for what he did, was sentenced to twenty-two years in prison by Judge Eugene Lucci. In a video that was released last Tuesday and published by Fox affiliate WJW, Bryant tried to fight back — seemingly by shouting expletives at the judge.

Bryant appeared to be restrained by law enforcement in the court. As a result of his outbursts, Lucci added six more years to Bryant’s sentence. The judge said, “It was clear that the remorse he was trying to portray was phony and that he wasn’t remorseful at all.”

One Indiana man has enough mugshots to populate an Instagram account. They’re all recent, and law enforcement is not happy about it. Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said this repeat offender was arrested last week and is not leaving his jail anytime soon.

Burgess was quoted as saying, “He is just a menace to Johnson County citizens.” Burgess is talking about 35-year-old Steven Wagers. Wagers has been arrested seven times in the last six months, including twice within three days last Friday and Monday.

Records show Wagers has been arrested nearly 30 times over the last 17 years. Most of his arrests are for thefts and drug possession. Burgess said, “Every time we catch him and we arrest him he’s got some kind of narcotics that he’s in possession of. It’s been an occurrence where I’m walking in the jail and he’s being released and I’m like ‘Stay out of jail, Steven.’ And he’s returning the next day.”

Officers arrested an Arkansas man on a long list of charges after leading police on a chase — twice — last weekend. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Jose Luis Reyes, faces more than twenty charges ranging from weapons offenses to littering.

Police said Reyes had an outstanding warrant with $75,000 bond at the time of the chase. According to an arrest affidavit, Lowell police spotted a white Dodge Charger Hellcat care driving east. Lowell Police chased the vehicle – which had been reported stolen – during the night shift and said they would be requesting a felony warrant for fleeing.

Police pursued the driver down U.S. 71B at speeds up to 110mph, with the driver mainly in the turn lane. A Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy joined the chase at Las Fajitas and continued it once the Lowell Police reached the county line.

Eventually, the driver was captured by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with the help of the Air One helicopter and several law enforcement agencies. Reyes is now being held in the Benton County Detention Center on an additional $80,000 bond in addition to his previous bond, for a total of $150,000 bond.