“Slow roll” protest planned for tomorrow
If you’re traveling on Interstate 55, you’re going to want to take it easy tomorrow.
There’s a scheduled “slow roll” protest tomorrow when truckers will be headed out at speeds slower than what you might find on average on the interstate.
It’s a way for truck drivers to protest the issues they face in their line of work.
They’re headed for St. Louis beginning at 10 am, and will end in Troy, IL.
A reminder for all drivers: it’s illegal to drive under 40 miles per hour.
Many drivers plan to go 45 miles per hour to send a message to lawmakers about road issues and occupational training.