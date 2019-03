The National Weather Service now believes it was an EF1 tornado that swept into southeast Missouri over the weekend.

This Sunday saw the fierce winds hit places like Marquand in Bollinger County.

It’s believed winds reached a speed of 110 miles per hour.

At the same time, tornado warnings had been issued in St. Francois County and Ste. Genevieve County.

Damage had been reported in Patton and Marquand.

No one was injured.