Film professional says Missouri is missing out on millions of dollars in revenue – especially in small towns and rural areas

Senator Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg sponsors a bill to bring back a tax incentive — for bringing movies to Missouri.

The incentive is capped at $4.5 million dollars per year and – spread among credible companies – who must spend first in the state, and then get a rebate.

Joni Tackette (TACK -it) — president of the Missouri Motion Media Association— says in the past few years the state was not able to compete for a possible $150 million dollars in spending on stories based in Missouri.

Gone Girl—the Gillian Flynn blockbuster filmed in Cape Girardeau—brought in $7.8 million, including 298-thousand on location expenses. But then the incentive expired in the legislature.

Tackette says now is a perfect time to bring it back:

That lost TV exposure is most evident in the Netflix hit “Ozark” – which is filmed in Georgia because of that state’s tax incentives.