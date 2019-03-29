Former Mississippi County sheriff to be sentenced at the end of April

The former sheriff of Mississippi County plead guilty to wire fraud and other charges in November, and now he has a sentencing date.

Cory Hutcheson will appear in a St. Louis courtroom on April 29.

He’s being sentenced on federal charges of wire fraud and illegally possessing and transferring the means of identification of others.

Hutcheson illegally used mobile numbers in a case of forgery.

He may face up to 20 years behind bars and could be fined a total of $500,000 on all the charges.