One-year-old seriously injured in Dunklin County crash

A child was seriously injured in a crash in Dunklin County because she was not buckled up in a car seat.

Two vehicles had collided on Highway 53, north of Campbell, after 5:30.

32-year-old Melissa Kirby’s vehicle had crossed over the center line and hit another SUV headed in the opposite direction.

The one-year-old girl was riding in the vehicle with Kirby.

41-year-old Chad Roberts of Kennett was taken to a hospital in Poplar Bluff; he was moderately injured.