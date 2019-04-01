Attorney General Schmitt warns about Facebook passwords
The Missouri Attorney General is issuing a consumer alert about Facebook.
The alert comes as a result of reports on the site’s data management, and the Attorney General is urging everyone to change their Facebook passwords.
Eric Schmitt calls the reports of data mismanagement “unsettling” and is calling on all Missouri residents to secure their information.
You’re especially warned to change your password if you use it for other accounts, particularly sensitive material like online banking.