Former state legislator Marvin Proffer passes away
A state lawmaker who grew up in Cape Girardeau has died.
The former Jackson resident and state representative Marvin Proffer passed away at his home in Oakville at age 88.
Proffer, a Democrat, served a total of 25 years in the House.
At the end of his career he received the Legislative Award for passing the Missouri Seat Belt Law.
Afterwards, he became a lobbyist in Jefferson City on behalf of Southeast Missouri State University and the Missouri Port Authority.
While living as a young man in Jackson, he operated the family newspaper, theater, and insurance businesses and would later be elected to the Jackson City Council.