Low turnout projected for April 2 election in Cape Girardeau County
The numbers might be down around the region for tomorrow’s election.
The Southeast Missourian reports that, despite the big ballot issues, officials aren’t expecting a big turnout in Cape Girardeau County.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers says about 12 percent to 14 percent of voters participate in April elections.
That’s a projection of roughly 7 thousand voters out of the 52 thousand registered.
Polls will open at 6 o’clock that morning.