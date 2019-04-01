Monday, April 1, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to court filings, a couple was arrested after they had sex in front of children while riding inside a gondola on a 150-foot observation wheel in downtown Cincinnati.

Police allege that 31-year-old Lauren Wilder and 30-year-old Michael Mathisen engaged in an illicit tryst while on the SkyStar wheel, which is adjacent to the Ohio River and the Cincinnati Reds Great American Ballpark.

According to criminal complaints filed in Municipal Court, Wilder and Mathisen were both intoxicated when they “engaged in sexual intercourse in the open in front of children and adults.”

Wilder and Mathisen were each charged with disorderly conduct and booked into the Hamilton County jail on the misdemeanor count. According to the SkyStar web site, the wheel contains “36 climate-controlled gondolas” that can accommodate up to six passengers. Tickets cost $12.50 for the 12-minute ride.

AND THEN THERE’S……

They say whoever smelt it, dealt it. And in the case of one office, it was the boss who dealt it too much, causing an employee to sue over the non-stop flatulance. David Hingst sued his former supervisor, Greg Short, for $1.2 million for being a constant farter at the engineering office in which both worked in Melbourne, Australia.

Hingst said, “I would be sitting with my face to the wall and he would come into the room, which was small and had no windows. He would fart behind me and walk away. He would do this five or six times a day.”

Hingst took the matter to court because he believed Short’s farting was a form of bullying. During a trial last November, Hingst said Short would regularly “lift his bum and fart” on him. Short claimed he may have done it once or twice, but couldn’t recall.

The judge later dismissed the case, but Hingst appealed to the Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court on Monday. Hingst believes the farting was part of a conspiracy to get him to quit the job.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A camera caught a man apparently stealing underwear during a recent open house in San Mateo, California. Police are searching for the man, who is currently a person of interest in the theft case, and seek help identifying him.

Police said in a statement, “surveillance video from the homeowner shows a man being greeted by a realtor inside the home, then walking around the house “with a noticeable bulge around his abdomen that wasn’t there when he initially walked inside the home.”

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, said he put surveillance cameras inside to monitor the foot traffic. When his wife told him she was missing a few things, he took a closer look.

Upon further review, the homeowner believes the man stole all of his wife’s push-up bras. The homeowner said he is sharing his story to help other sellers, who should contact their realtor about not letting potential buyers roam through their home alone.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

You may want to think twice before using an on-demand food delivery service, especially if you order something as delicious as a milkshake. A California family received a disgusting surprise when their doorbell camera caught a DoorDash driver taking a sip of a milkshake before delivering the order.

KTXL reports the Malhotra family is upset after 14-year-old Rishab drank the entire cookies and cream milkshake, and then saw what happened on the video the next morning.

Rishab said, “Then my dad told me to check out the video from last night and once I checked it out I brushed five, six times. I felt really disgusted.” The family reported the incident to DoorDash along with a copy of the video, but have yet to hear back from the company two weeks later.