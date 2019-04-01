State Representative Bruce Franks Optimistic Missouri Senate Will Fund Summer Jobs Program

The only Democrat to chair a Missouri House committee is optimistic the Senate will fund a four-million dollar summer jobs program.

The House has voted 81-56 against the measure, after members discussed a January KMOV-TV news report that quoted current and former employees at the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) as saying SLATE is mismanaged. House Urban Issues Committee Chairman Bruce Franks blasted KMOV’s report on the House floor:

Chairman Franks says the 388 young people in St. Louis City now understand financial literacy and empowerment, because of the summer jobs program. Franks describes those quoted in the television report as “disgruntled employees.”