A tight race in Kennett.

The mayor will now be Chancellor P. Wayne D.C.

He won with only 33% of the vote with three challengers: Bob Hancock, Roger Wheeler Sr., and Ronney Layne Adaway J.R.

Hancock was the runner up with 30% of the vote.

Over 1,360 people voted.

Meanwhile, Campbell has found a mayor in Raymond Gunter. He received 71% of the vote against rival David Shipman.