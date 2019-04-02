Local Mayor Elections decided throughout the region

The new mayor in Portageville is Floyd Simmons with 52% of the vote, running against Denis McCrate.

The Mayor of Morehouse is Pete Leija, who won with 60% of the vote against Joe Brashears.

Hayti’s mayor is now Lisa Green with 81% of the vote against James Mina.

Advance’s mayor after the election is Ryan Slinkard, who ran against Carl Ritter and Gary McCullough. Slinkard received 46% of the vote.

Bill Kirkpatrick beat out Gary Ellis and Roger Middleton to become mayor of Piedmont as he received 77%.