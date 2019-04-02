Man arrested for assault in Jackson

A man’s been arrested in Jackson for allegedly assaulting someone.

The Police received a call about a domestic assault in progress on Thursday at the Intersection of Shawnee and Old Cape Road.

A woman on scene had severe facial injuries when they arrived.

A male subject fled the scene before officers arrived, but after conducting a search, officers found 42-year-old Damathan Stevens of Oran.

He’s been arrested and placed in the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center on $100,000 cash only bond.