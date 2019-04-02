Supreme Court of the United States decides Russell Bucklew case

A decision has been made in a local case that made its way to the Supreme Court of the United States.

The execution of Russell Bucklew for a 1996 murder had been postponed as he made the legal argument putting him to death would be cruel and unusual punishment due to his rare medical condition.

The Southeast Missourian reports the justices split 5 to 4, with the conservative justices rejecting his argument and ruling against him.

Bucklew has cavernous hemangioma, which causes issues with blood vessels, creates tumors on his head, and develops vein problems.

His argument had been the lethal injection would cause too much pain because of his condition, and argued some other means of execution like breathing pure nitrogen might be better.

In 1996, Bucklew killed Michael Sanders, his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.