Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Wisconsin man was arrested after police say he pulled out a gun and demanded $10,000 from an employee at the Community First Credit Union in Appleton, Wisconsin. The teller handed Xengxai Yang the money, then Yang zip-tied her hands before leaving the bank.

When police arrived, they spotted Yang walking away from the bank wearing black clothing and what appeared to be a ski mask. Officers stopped Yang to question him and when they searched him they found a modified .22-caliber rifle with a round in the chamber, extra rounds of ammunition, zip ties, and the cash he allegedly stole.

Yang admitted to committing the robbery and told police that he had “decided to try something new today, so I robbed a bank.” He claimed that the robbery was unplanned, but did not explain why he had zip ties and extra ammunition on him when he was taken into custody.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A sheriff’s deputy in Minnesota responding to complaints of a swerving vehicle, pulled over a distracted driver who actually had a large pig sitting in his lap. Sgt. Jason Foster of the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office took a photo on Tuesday of the literal road hog after in a pickup truck that had trouble maintaining its lane.

Foster initially thought the driver was distracted by a cell phone. But when he saw what was really going on, he said “It was kind of shocking. He had this 250-pound pig on his lap. In fact, it was leaning against the steering wheel he was muscling the steering wheel to keep it in its lane.”

The animal-loving motorist told the deputy he was moving to the north shore of Lake Superior and apparently did not want his pet pigs to get cold during the trip. Sgt. Foster let the driver off with a warning, and also warned other motorists who might take their affections for their porcine pets too far.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police say that a man admitted to taking a Wayne State University bus on a joyride through the Ann Arbor area early Friday morning. Wayne State University Police Chief Anthony Holt said a shuttle bus driver called police about 6:15 a.m. March 29th, after the bus was taken from a gas station.

Holt added that it was stolen after the driver left the bus running and went inside the gas station. The bus belongs to Trinity Transportation, a company contracted to run the shuttle service. Lt. Darren Green of the Michigan State Police First District said that about an hour later, around 7:15 a.m., police spotted the bus on I-94 near Ann Arbor.

They stopped the bus on westbound I-94 near Baker Road, west of Ann Arbor, and conducted field sobriety tests on the driver – a 59-year-old Detroit man. It’s believed the man was drunk. Green said, “He uttered, without being asked, ‘The keys were in it, so I took it.’”

The man was arrested for possession of the stolen vehicle and suspected operating while under the influence, said Green. He was then taken to a hospital for a blood draw. The man already had 16 misdemeanor warrants, along with 21 driving suspensions.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A 33-year-old Ohio man is facing criminal charges after he reportedly forced his way into a police station and began fighting with officers inside. Y.C. Arnold also attacked a firefighter who happened to be in the Lockland Police Department at the time of the incident.

Lockland police Sgt. Chris Moermond said, “I’ve been an officer here for twenty years and never seen nothing like it — somebody trying to break into a police station. Everyday it’s something different with this job. You don’t know what you’re going to encounter when you come into work.”

Arnold continued battling with officers as they attempted to arrest him. Officers reportedly found two baggies of suspected heroin inside his body. He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, assault, obstructing official business, and possession of drugs.

