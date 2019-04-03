Perry County passes hotel tax

Perry County voters have approved a tax on hotel rooms during Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results posted by the Perry County Administration and Election Authority show less than 10% of registered voters turned out, but of the 1,125 ballots cast, more than 75% favored the hotel tax, which would impose a 6% tax on hotel bookings at the four hotels immediately adjacent to Interstate 55 at the Perryville exit. Those hotels together comprise just under 250 rooms. The tax is similar to measures implemented in other destination communities near I-55, including Cape Girardeau. The tax could potentially generate as much as $100,000 per year.