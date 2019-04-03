Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to court records, unhappy with the way his groceries were being packed, a Pennsylvania man allegedly choked a supermarket cashier whom the assailant accused of being careless with several bags of snack chips.

55-year-old Bradley Bower is scheduled for arraignment today (Wednesday) on a criminal complaint charging him with simple assault, a misdemeanor, in connection with the February 2nd incident at a Giant Food Store near his home in New Cumberland.

According to police, Bower and his wife were shopping at the supermarket the night before Super Bowl Sunday. When they reached the checkout line, Giant employee Neil Lerch Jr. began bagging their purchases.

But Bower was not happy with the way Lerch did his job, and asked the cashier to “not throw his groceries around.” Upon paying for his groceries, Bower asked Lerch if he had a problem with him.

Lerch told police that Bower said, “Do you have a problem with me? Because I have a problem with you.” Thinking that Bower was joking with him, Lerch said he replied, “Do you?” Police allege that Bower subsequently wrapped a hand around Lerch’s throat and pushed him against a cash register.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Tulsa police arrested a woman after she was allegedly driving drunk on a rim of her vehicle. According to Tulsa police, officers were conducting a traffic stop when they spotted a driver driving on a rim.

Police say they quickly ended the original traffic stop and pulled over the driver, which they say they could “hear her coming from a block away.” Officers asked the woman, later identified as Amy Dillon, how much she had to drink in which she replied that she’d had two tequila shots.

Police say “she could barely stand upright” and did not do well on a field sobriety test. Police say they also found a full margarita inside her cup holder. Officials say it is unknown how she wrecked her car on something or what it was.

Authorities took Dillon to jail where took a breathalyzer test and blew a .21 and “climbing.” She was arrested on complaints of no driver’s license in possession while driving, transporting an open container, operating a motor vehicle with defective tires, and DUI second offense.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A man crashed not one, but two cars Sunday morning on a residential street in Joelton, Tennessee. The suspected drunk driver crashed his sedan around 3:00 a.m. He was stuck in his car until first responders arrived. After they pulled him out, he ran off, hopped in a fire support vehicle, and drove away.

As he drove toward Clarksville Highway, he realized he didn’t know how to turn off the emergency sirens in the pickup truck. When he saw police cars driving towards him, he turned back down the street. He ultimately crashed the truck in a front lawn.

Police coaxed him out of the car and then tackled him to the ground. He was arrested. This is a developing story.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

In North Carolina, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man reportedly stole an ambulance and struck multiple vehicles in a parking lot. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Executive Center Drive.

Police said someone called 9-1-1 and reported the suspect was damaging property inside the office building before leaving the building and damaging cars in the parking lot.

Authorities said the suspect then found the ambulance and climbed into the driver’s seat while a MEDIC crew was treating a patient in the back of the truck. MEDIC said the crew and the patient were able to safely exit before the suspect took off in the ambulance.

In a video sent to Channel 9, the suspect in the MEDIC ambulance can be seen driving toward parked cars and crashing into them. After the crash, the man is seen running from the ambulance and police are quickly swarm the parking lot. CMPD said the man was detained by officers and transported to the hospital for evaluation.