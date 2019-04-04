Grain Belt Express/Eminent Domain bill quickly passes committee, heads to House

A bill to stop – or at least redirect–the Grain Belt Express powerline project – is headed to the Missouri House floor.

A House committee moved quickly this week to pass the bill by Jim Hansen, Republican from Frankford

The issue –he says–is the privately-held company’s use of the power of eminent domain to put large transmission towers across farmland and private property.

The line would span 200 miles through Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Monroe, and Ralls counties, involving more than 500 landowners.