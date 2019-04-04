Thursday, April 4th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Her lavish excursions were plastered all over social media, showing her with Louis Vuitton bags and Lamborghinis and crisscrossing the globe from Ibiza to Milan as a Miami-based influencer.

But according to reports, 26-year-old Jenny Ambuila’s whirlwind lifestyle was put on hold Friday when she was busted during a Colombian vacation in connection with an overseas money-laundering scheme.

The University of Miami graduate faces money-laundering charges after investigators say they uncovered a massive web of corruption at the Colombian port of Buenaventura, where her father was employed as a customs officer.

Her father, Omar Ambuila, is accused of pocketing more than a million dollars in bribes to allow untaxed goods into the country. Some of the embezzled funds reportedly were used to pay for his daughter’s college tuition at the University of Miami, where she posted on Instagram about the college campus with the caption “#richkids.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

Baltimore’s Democratic mayor will take an indefinite leave from office after news emerged that she secured a lucrative sales deal with the University of Maryland Medical System for a kids book series she wrote — while she sat on its board.

Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Monday she will step away from the job as she faced intensifying backlash for netting more than $500,000 from the sale of the books, secured with a no-contract bid arrangement with the institution.

While a UMMS board member, Pugh cashed checks from book sales as part of a deal made in 2011 with the medical system to distribute her self-published “Healthy Holly” illustrated series to Baltimore schoolchildren.

The Democrat — who became mayor in 2016 — called the deal a regrettable mistake last week in a news conference. She recently returned $100,000 to the medical system and resigned from the board, which she served on for nearly two decades.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A 32-year-old New York based in the Bronx man was sentenced to twenty years in prison with twenty years of supervised release after helping one man leave the U.S. to join ISIS and plotting to leave his wife and young son to join the terror group himself.

Adam Raishani, or “Saddam Mohamed Raishani,” was arrested in June 2017 before he boarded a flight from JFK to Istanbul, Turkey—where he was to meet an ISIS member who would lead him where the terror group was in Syria.

Prior to his arrest, Raishani told undercover officers he helped another New York man fly to Istanbul to join ISIS in October 2015. In meetings with the officers, he “expressed his desire to wage jihad” on behalf of ISIS and stated he believed the “Quran can be read to justify the violence, including beheadings, perpetrated by ISIS.”

After his arrest, law enforcement found a letter Raishani wrote to his family inside his home. Raishani instructed his wife not to tell police about his departure and to say he was out of the country working as a medical volunteer.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Georgia man charged last month with trying to trade meth to an undercover officer for a gun to use to kill his ex-wife has been indicted in federal court on drug and firearms charges.

56-year-old Charles Henry Skibbe is charged in a three-count U.S. District Court indictment accusing him of distributing a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Skibbe, of Catoosa County, Georgia, was initially arrested by Dunlap, Tennessee, police after a drug investigation led to a discussion about trading drugs for a weapon. Last month, Dunlap Police Department Chief Clint Huth said Skibbe was suspected of distributing meth in the Dunlap area.

During the investigation, Huth said authorities learned Skibbe, a convicted felon, was also trying to buy a handgun. Skibbe allegedly told an uncover officer “he wanted the weapon to murder his ex-wife and her friend.” The undercover officer arranged to meet Skibbe in Dunlap so the suspect could purchase a .40-caliber pistol.