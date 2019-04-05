Arrest made in terrorist threat made against Perryville High School

An 18-year-old is accused of making a terrorist threat in Perryville.

Ryan Carlson was arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ Perryville High School.

Carlson and two juveniles are accused of discussing the attack, which is believed to have been overheard by another student.

The police were contacted about the threat in mid-March. He may be sentenced to four years in prison or one year in the county jail with the possibility of a $10,000 fine.