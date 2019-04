A memorial for a woman who disappeared 40 years ago will be held April 13th.

It’s happening at 1:30 that afternoon at St. Denis Perish Center in Benton.

Cheryl Ann Scherer vanished from the Rhodes Pump-Ur-Own Service station in Scott City.

It appeared there had been a robbery, when nearly $480 went missing from the cash register.

Scherer’s purse and car were still at the store after her disappearance.

She has not been seen since.