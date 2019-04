Ten homes are getting rehabilitated in Cape Girardeau thanks to new funding by a grant.

The Southeast Missourian reports the City of Cape Girardeau has received over $121,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, Iowa.

The project is aimed at low-income homeowners and the city is providing close to $31,000.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri is providing $20,000.

The cost of the whole project will be over $172,000.