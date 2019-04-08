State Sen. Wallingford says the online sales tax is not likely to happen soon

An online tax floated through the legislative session probably won’t happen this year, state Sen. Wayne Wallingford says.

He says it’s not likely lawmakers will address the subject before the session closes in May.

The Southeast Missourian reports that despite the bills have been introduced, Wallingford says there’s no consensus on the issue.

The US Supreme Court overruled old laws that stopped states from collecting sales tax on out-of-state purchases online.

The state has a use tax only on purchases from businesses that are within the state.