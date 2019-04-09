Tuesday, April 9th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Memphis police say that a man has been arrested after he made a false report about a carjacking on March 24th, 2019. According to the report, officers arrived on the scene at 11:00 a.m. The victim, Joshua Scott, told officers that a man struck him in the face and stole his 2011 Nissan Sentra.

On April 2nd, investigators met up with Scott again to discuss the investigation into the report. After Scott provided another statement, investigators determined there were “some inconsistencies.” They confronted Scott with evidence and determined the report was “fabricated.”

Scott then admitted that he reported the carjacking to cover up the fact that he gave his vehicle to a friend in exchange for meth. He has been charged with false reporting.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Officials have confirmed that a Detroit police officer attended a Michigan State Police training class with alcohol in his system. WXYZ-TV reported that the training took place Thursday, and Detroit Police Chief told the TV station that an internal investigation would be conducted.

An Official told the television station, “The bottom line is that he showed up to work under the influence of alcohol. This was a Michigan State Police training; he blew a .08. Certainly, that’s a problem, it’s a problem for me, and it may be a problem on how it was handled after that.”

State police Lt. Mike Shaw told the Detroit Free Press the officer was attending a DataMaster training class. A DataMaster is an instrument used to analyze blood alcohol concentration via a breath sample. During that class he volunteered to give a sample and it was determined he had alcohol in his system.

A Detroit police spokesperson confirmed Saturday morning that an internal investigation is underway, but did not share more information about the officer or the incident.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police found a woman walking the streets with bloody feet and a bottle of mouthwash on Wednesday. According to arrest records, 20-year-old Francesca Farias-Swenson was drinking mouthwash to get intoxicated. She called her boyfriend to pick her up so they could go to Provo Canyon and talk.

Police said Farias-Swenson got angry and started kicking the front window of the car, damaging it. Her boyfriend drove her to her parent’s house where records state Farias-Swenson started kicking the car window again.

She was not allowed in the house. Police said they found Farias-Swenson walking down the road with her feet bleeding from the glass window. Officers said she had a bottle of mouthwash with her and admitted to drinking it. They said she appeared to be intoxicated and asked officers if she could smoke a bowl of marijuana before going to jail.

Records show a pill bottle that contained marijuana was found in her pocket. Farias-Swenson was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, and criminal mischief.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police in California are working Thursday to track down a man who stole a chainsaw from a Fresno hardware store by shoving it into his pants. Jeff Bennett of RG Equipment told the Fresno Bee that the theft took place Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. and was captured on the store’s security cameras.

The footage showed a man shoving the chainsaw into his pants and covering it with his jacket before walking out of the store. The suspect then left the area in a pickup truck, which Bennett described as a late-1990s model Ram, silver, with an extended cab.

As of last Thursday afternoon, the suspect was still at large and police are hoping someone will be able to identify him based on the security footage. Bennet said he believes the thief had an accomplice who was “scoping out” the store last week.

Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson said one person arrived at the station in connection to the theft to clarify that he is not the thief after saying “he was being blown up” on social media by people accusing him of being the suspect.