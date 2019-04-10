Discussion in full Senate: Adjust term limits while reducing size of MO House
Lawmakers in both the chambers of the legislature are considering reducing the size of Missouri’s House of Representatives.
Tuesday the full Senate discussed that idea – along with extending total term limits, in a bill by Kansas City Democrat Jason Holsman.
He says it takes time to learn the job:
But Joplin Senator Bill White says the legislature is supposed to be a part-time job.
Holsman’s plan would allow lawmakers to serve 16 years total – in one or both houses. Current law allows eight in each chamber only.