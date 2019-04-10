Missouri Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments from Both Sides in Craig Wood Death Penalty Case

The Missouri Supreme Court has heard oral arguments in the case of a prisoner who’s appealing his death sentence for killing a Springfield child in 2014.

51-year-old Craig Wood was convicted of first degree murder and was sentenced to death for killing ten-year-old Hailey Owens. Wood’s public defender, Rosemary Percival, tells the court that Missouri’s “death penalty scheme” is unconstitutional, because it allows a judge to impose a death sentence when the jury is not unanimous:

The state Attorney General’s office says Missouri’s statute allowing a judge to impose a death sentence when the jury deadlocks IS constitutional. Greene County Judge Thomas Mountjoy sentenced Wood to death, after jurors were not unanimous about the death sentence.