Benton man charged with statutory rape

A Benton man is being charged with statutory rape for his alleged relationship with a woman and her 15-year-old daughter.

29-year-old Bryan Lindley has been charged and arrested with a $50,000 bond.

The SEMO Cyber Crimes Task Force was notified that there might be a relationship between a man and a 15-year-old girl.

In February, they had been contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After investigating at their home, Lindley was identified as the suspect having an intimate relationship with the girl and her mother.