Governor Parson and State Representative Travis Fitzwater Praise State Government Restructuring Plan

Missouri’s governor says his state government restructuring plan highlights his commitment to fundamentally reshaping state government while demanding greater efficiency.

Holts Summit State Representative Travis Fitzwater supports the plan, which he says will allow the state Department of Economic Development (DED) to focus on economic development:

DED has 865 full-time employees, which is more than any of its Midwest peers. Governor Parson says Missouri ranks 14th among its Midwest peer states in gross domestic product (GDP).