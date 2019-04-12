AG Schmitt swears in federal prosecutors to help in STL

The state’s top prosecutor swore in Five special assistant U.S. Attorneys for the St. Louis region.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the focus of this team will be to prosecute violent crimes.

Schmitt launched his program called The Safer Streets Initiative in January,

—a collaboration between the Attorney General’s Office and the U.S.

Attorney’s Office.

Under the initiative, five Assistant Attorneys General in the St. Louis region, and multiple in the Kansas City and Springfield region, will be deputized as Special Assistant United States Attorneys