The Cape Girardeau Special Response Team (commonly known as SWAT) participated in the Chris Parsons SRT Roundup in Fredericktown last weekend. Officers competed in individual events, as well as four different team events that challenged each competitor both mentally, physically, and marksmanship skills. Corporal Farrow placed as the “Top Sniper” and Patrolman McCall received the “Top Shot” award. Our SRT team walked away with 3rd place overall.