Friday, April 13th 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A woman who was recently indicted in a Nashville murder case is facing additional charges after allegedly walking into an area Waffle House naked while waving a gun in the air.

Officials with Metro Nashville police said 19-year-old Montessa Tate-Thornton was arrested early last Saturday morning after a disturbance at a Waffle House on Harding Place.

Tate-Thornton and 34-year-old Larico Nixon allegedly ran into the restaurant nude. Police said officers found Tate-Thornton inside waving a gun in the air and speaking incoherently. Both were taken into custody.

She was charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence. Nixon was charged with felon in possession of a handgun while under the influence, public indecency, and public intoxication. Tate-Thornton was also just named in a grand jury indictment in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Maxime Assem.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Officers pulled over a woman driving a Walmart mobility scooter down a Tennessee highway Friday morning. Sally Selby caught the attention of law enforcement around 5:00 a.m. while driving the motorized shopping cart in the slow lane of Highway 127.

Selby allegedly told officers that she was on her way to a Waffle House restaurant to buy a cup of coffee. According to WTVF, the 45-year-old initially told officers that she built the scooter, but was later arrested for theft after Walmart employees confirmed it belonged to the store.

Police said that Walmart surveillance video showed Selby using the shopping scooter inside the store before driving it out into the parking lot. It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether or not Selby might face additional charges.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Fort Smith mother is demanding an apology after she says two people threw food at her daughter while she was at work. Gwen Grice says she picked her daughter from work earlier this week and that’s when she heard some upsetting news.

Grice said, “A customer came through the line and threw a bag of food at her. I brushed it off because she brushed it off.” Her son later showed her a Snapchat video that made her take action.

She said, “He shows me the video and it makes me completely irate because not only did someone throw food through the window, but they hit her with it.” She filed a police report with the Fort Smith Police Department.

The police report refers to the people in the car as “two boys”. It says the boy in the driver’s seat was the one who threw the food and called the young woman something vulgar. According to a Fort Smith Police Department spokesman, this is an open investigation, they are taking tips about it and looking for the people responsible.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A UK man with a sick obsession for publicly masturbating near horses has been arrested twice within 24 hours for the same lewd offense. 61-year-old Malcolm Downes, who has a “long, long history” of pleasuring himself in front of the mammals, was arrested on Feb. 18th after he was spotted touching himself in a field in the city of Hull, England.

A witness initially thought that Downes was urinating but it “soon became clear he was in fact masturbating,” prosecutor Neil Coxon said. Coxon added, “This activity went on for three or four minutes. His penis was exposed for about 10 minutes.”

When police grilled Downes about the illicit act, he told detectives: “I was sat on a bench. I was feeling sexy so I started to…” Downes told cops he knew what he was doing was wrong.

The suspect was then released on bail after saying he had been planning to see his doctor for libido-suppressing drugs. But within 24 hours, Downes could not resist his urges and was back at the same field, where he was caught by an off-duty cop. The offender ultimately was jailed for eight months.