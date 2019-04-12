Several brush, grass fires reported in Cape Girardeau County amid windy conditions

A wind advisory had been issued yesterday, and that may have played a role in the number of reported brush fires in Cape Girardeau County.

A brush fire was reported on Highway 61 at Highway C and Fruitland units but nothing was found.

That wasn’t the case at 2:35 that afternoon when they responded to Patrica Street and discovered a camper and shed on fire.

Crews began to fight the fire and requested assistance from Jackson.

During that same time, the airport was reporting wind speeds of 41 miles per hour.

Within a few hours of that same time, grass fires and cover fires were also reported in Cape Girardeau County.