Court house location up in the air

The Cape Girardeau City Council is pursuing a proposal that would relocate city governmental offices from the current location at City Hall to the Common Pleas Courthouse and annex building. The city, with help from St. Louis-based Chiodini Architects, previously entertained the idea of moving into the courthouse and annex but ruled it out months ago. Chiodini Architects eventually recommended tearing down the current City Hall and rebuilding in its place at 401 Independence St. Deputy City Manager Molly Mehner says the capital improvement tax plan includes about $6 million earmarked for a new city hall facility but even if the city went ahead per the architects’ recommendation and rebuilt at the current location, we would still need to find more than $2 million to stabilize and retain the aging courthouse and annex facilities. On the whole, the council seemed eager to see such a plan pursued. Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex pointed out when the city announced it was considering tearing down the existing City Hall, constituents contacted him to voice their displeasure. Several other council members recalled receiving similar feedback. Mehner says she would take the council’s thoughts back to Chiodini Architects to continue formulating an official proposal, which she said would be presented in the coming months. Read more in the newspaper about comments from other council members