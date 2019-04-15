DHSS medical marijuana program now refining applications for facilities

Missouri’s first medical marijuana program must be underway by June 4th–

and the state health department (DHSS) is another step closer to determining which applicants will soon become licensed medical marijuana facilities.

DHSS established ten advisory committees –will help decide the application scoring questions. There is one agency expert – along with two non-governmental experts on each committee. Program Director Lyndall Fraker says…

To date- the department has gotten almost 500 pre-applications.