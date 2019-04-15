Kentucky Man arrested for arson after dispute

McCracken County deputies responded to a fire at 115 Fisher Boulevard in the Reidland areaand found that the fire was allegedly intentionally set in the bedroom of an apartment. Evidence and witness statements pointed to 28-year-old Jonathon Owen of Paducah after an alleged dispute with a roommate and family members. Owen has been charged with Class A felony first-degree arson and eight counts of Class D felony first-degree wanton endangerment. Owen was located by law enforcement in the vacinity. Detectives say that during an interview Owens may have admitted involvement. The case is still under investigation and further charges are possible.