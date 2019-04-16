A proposal to fund upgrades in Cape Girardeau. KZIM KSIM’s Brandon Dickson reports.

City Manager Scott Meyer announced a 2% salary increase proposal for city staff — both full- and part time — this year.

The council also is recommending a 2% increase in city water rates and no increase in sewer rates — about a 1.7% increase total, including trash.

Also – The council recommended ordinances approving and adopting fee increases for Parks and Recreation Department services at Cape Splash Family Aquatics Center, as well as appropriating money from the Parks and Recreation Fund for repairs and maintenance at Cape Splash.