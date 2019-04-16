Complaint alleges Stoddard County Clerk illegally certified election

Daily American Republic

A former deputy clerk has accused Stoddard County Clerk Cecil Weeks of illegally certifying the April 2 municipal election after she told him two unregistered voters cast ballots in Dexter, Missouri’s Ward 2. Ginger McCoy, who recently was fired from the clerk’s office where she had worked for 13 years, filed a complaint April 8 with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department. The filing of McCoy’s complaint is referenced in a motion filed by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor to look into the allegation. Oliver wrote the allegations are “of such a nature, if true, would constitute a felony offense” regarding the “conduct of the April 2, 2019, Stoddard County municipal election, and the subsequent certification of said election on April 5, 2019.” Ronald Glaus lost by three votes. On April 5, McCoy said, Weeks certified the Dexter School bond and board members. McCoy also cited an issue with absentee ballots in her complaint. On April 8th she says she was fired.