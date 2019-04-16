Patrol Recognizes 31 Employees At Annual Awards Ceremony

Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Colonel Eric T. Olson, recognized 31 employees at the annual awards and The MASTERS banquet this past Saturday evening. Family, friends, and members of The MASTERS (Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society) gathered at the Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Governor Miek Parson provided the keynote address. Those recognized included: Sergeant Douglas M. McDaniel of Troop E for an On October 13th 2018 call in Charleston, at a Casey’s General Store where a man was reported to be on the ground and not breathing. McDaniel recognized signs of an opioid overdose and administered Narcan. He survived the incident. Also Corporal Shayne K. Talburt and Corporal Jonathan T. Wilson both of Troop E. On May 26, 2018, Wilson was patrolling the Current River in Ripley County. He saw a family in distress – two adults and five children in the water after their inner tube flipped over. Talburt and Wilson rescued all seven people. Also Corporal John J. West of Troop E – On February 8, 2018, West responded about a report of an armed male subject inside a residence with shots fired. West treated a female who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Trooper Lee E. Hughes, Troop E; On April 5, 2018, Hughes responded to a possible overdose in Poplar Bluff. He located a male unconscious and was told the man had ingested Xanax and heroin. Hughes immediately administered a dose of Narcan and the man survived the incident.