Funerals set for 2 high school girls in fatal wreck; school braces for emotional return from spring break

Egyptian High School in Tamms, Illinois is observing their spring break. But when the school reopens today. Students will not have two of their classmates. 16 year old Kaylyn Mouser, and 15-year old Ajaiyah Jones, died Sunday afternoon in a motor vehicle accident on Grapevine Trail in Alexander County. Illinois State Police reports indicate the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. when the westbound car driven by Mouser crossed the center line and collided with oncoming traffic. 50-year old Teresa Strong and her passenger, 20-year old Sidney Strong, both of Metropolis, were in the eastbound car and were transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment. Services for Mouser and Jones will be held later this week. Visitation for Mouser is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Road Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, with service to follow. Visitation for Jones will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, also at the Ford and Sons Mount Auburn, followed by her service.