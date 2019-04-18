Bill furthers Bible electives taught in Public Schools

Public schools in Missouri would be able to teach elective courses on the Bible if one representative’s bill makes its way through the Missouri Senate — though some argue they already can. The Senate Education Committee heard the bill Tuesday. The bill has already passed the House.

That’s bill sponsor Representative Ben Baker, a Republican from Neosho. He says biblical literacy is essential to understanding American history. While Baker thinks current Missouri statute would allow public schools to teach an elective course on the Bible, he put his bill forward because he says the law needs clarification. Some opponents say the bill as favoring the Bible over other religious texts.