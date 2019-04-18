MoDOT to make signal improvements at Jackson

The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing to retrofit the signal at the intersection of School Lane and Highway 25 in Jackson with a flashing yellow arrow. According to a MoDOT news release, the updated signal will feature a flashing yellow arrow for left turning traffic, which will help increase efficiency during off-peak times. The work will begin the week of April 29 and should be completed by the end of the week. As work is underway, traffic will be minimally impacted, the release said. More information is available by contacting senior traffic studies specialist Jake Butler at 243-2582, district traffic engineer Craig Compas at 472-5310 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at (888) 275-6636.