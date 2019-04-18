UM system prez backs UMKC chancellor after response to protester attack on speaker

University of Missouri System President Mun Choi says he remains in support of UMKC chancellor Agrawal after the chancellor’s response to a student attacking a conservative speaker last week. During a House committee hearing last night, Agrawal says his original statement did not reflect exactly what he meant to say.

The chancellor’s initial reaction sparked public criticism for not initially condemning the protester for spraying a liquid on the speaker and instead disagreed with the speaker’s position. The student faces criminal charges and has been suspended while an investigation is done, which could lead to sanctions and expulsion.