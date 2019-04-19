Auditor’s Office public corruption investigation reveals financial concerns in City of Parma

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced she will accept a request by the City of Parma in New Madrid County to audit questionable financial activity. The request will come after a complaint to the Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline. Galloway says the independent review will take a close look at the finances of the city and determine the facts. The Whistleblower had concerns related to the city operations under the mayor. After an investigation, the allegations were found to be credible. The mayor lost reelection earlier this month and a new mayor and city council member were sworn in Tuesday (April 16). Public officials in Parma have requested an audit, and the city will formally make the request at a special meeting on Thursday (April 18).