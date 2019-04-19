Friday, April 19th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Pennsylvania man who was high on bath salts when he opened fire on fireflies that he mistook for “green laser lights” has been sentenced to a maximum of six years in prison following a plea deal with prosecutors.

31-year-old Jesse Shields was arrested last June after he and his girlfriend broke into a Clinton County residence. Claiming to have been attacked, Shields said “there was something on his skin that was burning” and asked the homeowner if he could use the shower.

After disarming Shields, the homeowner allowed the intruder to use the bathroom. When cops arrived at the residence, Shields and 23-year-old Katherine McCloskey were taken into custody.

McCloskey told police that she and Shields “started seeing a lot of green lights that are similar to fireflies, but they were not fire flies because they were blinking twice.” Shields, she added, grabbed her father’s handgun and “fired the gun to scare whoever was messing with them.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

Coaches believe Little League baseball parks should be one of the places thieves consider off limits. But a little after midnight last Wednesday somebody broke into the concession stand at the Wheelersburg Little League in Ohio.

Coach Jon Estep said, “I thought this would’ve been one of the places that should’ve been hands off. It’s very frustrating.” More than $10,000 worth of food and property were stolen — everything from a PA system to crock pots to Big League Chew — even first aid kits.

Deputies say they identified the suspects, Burt and Jessica Copley, thanks to security video and DNA evidence. They added that they found the couple and eight truckloads of stolen property at their home in Franklin Furnace on Saturday.

Among the stolen items from the concession stand were 1,200 hot dogs. For the Little League, it was little consolation they got the stolen food back. The president of the league says they had to throw it all out because of health concerns.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Hampden Superior Court judge last week sentenced David Bettro of Westfield to four years in state prison for committing armed robberies in Westfield while his wife and infant daughter were in his car.

In addition to three armed robbery charges, Bettro pleaded guilty on April 5th to two counts of reckless endangerment of a child and resisting arrest. 34-year-old Bettro has 198 days credit on his sentence for days spent in jail awaiting trial.

Bettro was accused of robbing two Westfield businesses: The Quick Food convenience store and The Quality Inn. In both cases, Bettro threatened clerks with a firearm as his wife, Jolene Bettro, and infant daughter waited outside in their car.

Using surveillance video, Westfield police traced a vehicle parked near The Quality Inn to Bettro. The case against Jolene Bettro is still pending. She is charged with the robberies and child endangerment for allegedly driving the getaway vehicle in both cases.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Some neighborhood arguments get more out of hand than others. The spat in New Port Richey, Florida over the weekend resulted in bloodshed. One man needed six staples to close a wound on the back of his head and another man got locked up once deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrived.

51-year-old Gerald Lee Thornton Jr. is charged with aggravated battery after attacking neighbors with a frying pan and a lamp pole, deputies told the Bradenton Herald. His arrest record indicates he’s being held at the Land O’Lakes Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Deputies said one neighbor told them Thornton chased him with a frying pan, eventually catching up and striking him in the left side with it. That man managed to wrestle the cookware away, and even landed enough punches to the suspect’s head to knock him down. Investigators said when Thornton got back up, he used a lamp pole to open a gash on the back of another neighbor’s head.