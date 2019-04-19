SIKESTON MAN SENTENCED TO 144 MONTHS FOR ROBBERY OF CAPE GIRARDEAU FOOD GIANT STORE

30 year old Harvee Pratcher, of Sikeston will spend 144 months in prison for one felony count of Interference with Commerce by Robbery, and one felony count of Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence. On January 18, 2019, during a plea hearing Pratcher admitted that on October 1, 2017, he and Odell Thompson entered the Cape Girardeau Food Giant store and demanded that a worker give them cash. Thompson stole the worker’s vehicle. This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the Chaffee Police Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.